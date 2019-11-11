Allendale reported that China has approved six new Argentine slaughterhouses and processing plants to handle the increasing amount of beef being shipped from the South American farming operations to China. "We have the advantage of being an economy that is complementary to Chinese demand, marking the way for us to establish a strategic alliance with one of the main actors of the world economy," Ag Minister, Luis Etchevehere said.
Full employment and rising wages spill over into many holiday choices for eating, The Cattle Report said. Turkey once dominated the holiday menu choices but now is sharing the center plate with high profile beef cuts like prime rib roast and beef tenderloin.
Outside markets
Stocks: November E-mini S&Ps were down 0.36% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.24%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.09%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.38% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.22%. European stocks traded lower on Monday morning, amid concerns regarding US-China trade deal after US President Trump denied that he had agreed to roll back tariffs on Chinese goods. The Shanghai Composite slipped 39 points or 1.33% to 2925 by UTC 05:45. China’s producer price index declined 1.6% in October from a year earlier, squeezing profits as industrial companies struggle with tougher environmental rules and reduced orders due to the U.S – China trade war.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.21%, EUR/USD was up 0.19% and USD/JPY was down 0.25%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 54 cents (0.91%), and December gasoline is down 0.50%.