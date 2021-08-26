 Skip to main content
Cattle

Cattle markets are in a window for seasonally higher prices for a couple more weeks, Total Farm Marketing said. “Strength in boxed beef prices may be topping out as retailers satisfy Labor Day needs,” they said. “Boxed beef prices are showing signs to lower. Look for futures to potentially post a third consecutive day of losses as deliveries continue.”

Technical action continues to be “bearish” for the October contract, The Hightower Report said. “Support is at $130.17 and $129.50, with resistance at $131.20 and $132,” they said.

Outside markets

Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.12% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 were down 0.30%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.16%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.40% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.23%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.09% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished near unchanged.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.19%, EUR/USD was down 0.13% and USD/JPY was up 0.14%.

Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 62 cents (0.88%), and October gasoline is down 1.13%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

