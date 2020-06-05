Cattle operators interested in planning for a profit were most interested in lighter weight cattle, The Cattle Report said. The lighter the weight, the more time to allow markets and the economy to recover. Time is the friend of cattle operators with outside cattle and the enemy of those owning cattle on feed.
Beef export sales ran 12,287 metric tons in this week, technically the best in seven weeks, but 26% under last year, Allendale said.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.68% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.81%, France’s CAC 40 was up 2.14%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 1.69% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.25%. The FTSE 100 rose more than 1% to trade around 6,415 on Friday, hitting its highest level since March 9, as global market sentiment was lifted by the European Central Bank's fresh stimulus measures. On the economic data front, Britain's consumer confidence hit a decade-low in May due to the coronavirus crisis, while home prices fell less than expected on a monthly basis. The Shanghai Composite index rose 4 points or 0.1% to open at 2,923 on Friday after a mixed Wall Street session overnight. Hopes about a global economic recovery sustained ahead of key US jobs data that will be released later in the day.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.08%, EUR/USD was down 0.03% and USD/JPY was up 0.12%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 85 cents (2.25%), and June gasoline is up 2.72%.