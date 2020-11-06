We had a sharply higher trade yesterday, especially in feeder cattle, then they turned lower, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. The boxed beef market had a nice bump.
Dressed beef values were higher with choice up 2.36 and select up 1.92, Allendale reported. The feeder cattle index is 137.91. Pork cut-out values were up 3.97.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps were down 0.88% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.90%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.03%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.22% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.30%. European equities traded in the red on Friday, breaking a five-session streak of gains as investors across the globe await the U.S. presidential election results. Meanwhile, investors remained concerned about the resurgence of the pandemic in recent weeks and new lockdowns across the continent. The Shanghai Composite lost 7.97 points or 0.24% to 3312.16 on Friday, closing 2.22% higher for the week. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index lost 34.95 points or 0.14% to 25660.97, while closing 6.46% higher for the best week in five months.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.14%, EUR/USD was up 0.35% and USD/JPY was down 0.12%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 3.30%, and December gasoline is down 2.47%.