Feeders saw strong selling pressure with triple digit losses sending May feeders back under $150 yesterday. “This is a concern and opens the door for additional long liquidation,” said Total Farmer Marketing. “A strong move higher in corn prices, plus the weakness in the cattle markets overall adds overhead resistance,” TFM said this morning.
There has been some screaming that the top has been reached for live cattle, but there is a lot of technical support, said Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures. The fundamentals have not changed much. He calls it a “healthy pull back” and views it as a buying opportunity.
Open interest is declining since the key reversal on April 8, and the market has yet to find good support, The Hightower Report said this morning. “It may take some stability or even higher trade in the beef market in order to entice new buyers,” The Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.13%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.33%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.49%, Germany’s DAX Index was down by 0.40% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.37%. European stock markets are mixed, trading near the flat line today, after being little changed in the previous two sessions as investors digest “the beginning of the earnings season, prospects for global growth, a slow vaccination campaign and high infection rates in the continent,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, markets are mixed as mounting COVID-19 cases and a pause in the rollout of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine have cast doubt over an economic rebound, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.60% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.44%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.061%, EUR/USD was up 0.08% and USD/JPY was down 0.10%.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning bounced up 1.71%, and May gasoline is up 0.39%.