Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was down $1.37 to $254.35.
  • Select was down $3.55 to $247.79.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska 12 head were sold dressed at $224. In Iowa/Minnesota 2,111 head were sold live at $142.35 and 2,087 head were sold dressed at $224.07.

Selling pushed the market to its lowest level since Nov. 2, according to The Hightower Report. Open interest remains high and the long liquidation selling trend seems to be active.

Cattle futures have become oversold and while Avian flu has been discovered it has no direct impact on cattle, according to Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

