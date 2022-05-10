Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 3.05 to $255.24/cwt.
- Select down 78 cents to $242.35/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,467 head sold live at $148 and 1,729 head sold dressed at $230. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 80 head sold live at $142 and none sold dressed.
All live cattle contracts are down today with anticipation of lower cash as the packer is well bought for now, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Traders are convinced slaughter numbers will swell into June through August because of the big placements of the last Cattle on Feed report. There are reports indicating cattle prices could drop from $10-12, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Financial Services.
Ideas that the market rallied to far too fast yesterday help spark some selling pressures, according to The Hightower Report.