The expected drop in beef production from the fourth quarter to the first quarter makes a bullish setup. First quarter production is expected to be down 4.5% from this year, and second quarter production is expected to be down 7.3%, The Hightower Report said today.
The cattle market remains in a short-term downside correction phase, but it has the longer-term supply fundamentals to hold support on breaks, as supply tightens going into 2023, The Hightower Report said today.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.20%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.74%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.91%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.52% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.90%. Stock markets in Europe are trading higher “with investors welcoming data showing inflation in the Euro Area eased more than expected in November,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks mixed. In Japan stocks slid for the fourth straight session, with technology stocks leading the decline. “Investors also turned cautious ahead of US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech later in the global day that could guide the rates outlook,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.05% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.26%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.28%, EUR/USD was up 0.30% and USD/JPY was up 0.04%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.73 (2.21%), and Jan. gasoline is up 2.38%.