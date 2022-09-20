Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 81 cents to $251.64/cwt.
- Select up 1.34 to $227.23/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 83 head sold live at $143.00 and 118 head sold dressed at $227.00. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold or dressed.
Expect slow trading ahead of Cattle On Feed report. Unless boxed beef drastically changes direction this week, up or down, packers need to buy cattle but they aren’t going to add much more than $1.00 to do it., according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.
USDA estimated Monday’s FI cattle slaughter at 127k head, up 2k head wk/wk and 7,000 more than the same Monday last year, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.