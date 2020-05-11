“Less bad news is good news, no news is good news and good news is great news,” Blue Line Futures said. “We saw kills pick up last week, plans for plants to come back online, and a stronger cash trade. Sure, one day or one week does not make a trend, but this is a futures market. If you wait for all the good news to be in front of you, you have probably missed the move.”
Beef prices are still at a record high, so there is “plenty of incentive for packers to slaughter as many cattle as possible,” The Hightower Report said. Trade on Friday “left the appearance that a short-term top is in place,” they said.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 1.02% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.25%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.48%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.03% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.33%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.02% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.05%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.29%, EUR/USD was down 0.04% and USD/JPY was up 0.76%.
Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 12 cents (0.46%), and June gasoline is up 2.77%.