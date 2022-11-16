Cattle are weaker going into mid-week with front month cattle futures ending 7 to 30 cents lower in some of the contracts on Tuesday, Alan Brugler of Barchart said this morning.
Beef production is not falling off as much as expected. With the sharp break in beef prices over the past week, cash markets could be set back.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.03%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.36%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.65%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.01% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.65%. European stock indexes traded lower on concerns a Russian-made missile landed in Poland and created fears of the potential spilling of the war in Ukraine to neighboring countries. But fear eased after U.S. President Joe Biden and key European leaders urged caution,TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks were mixed but lower in China as investors fretted about a potential escalation of conflict in Europe after the missile hit Polish territory and killed two civilians. Markets also continued to grapple with rising COVID-19 cases in major cities in China including Beijing, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.82% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.20%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.38%, EUR/USD was up 0.72% and USD/JPY was up 0.66%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 37 cents (0.43%), and January gasoline is up 0.15%.