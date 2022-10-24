 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was $4.21 higher to $257.92/cwt.
  • Select rose $1.25 to $225.61.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 156 head sold live for $151.

"Cattle on Feed numbers were in line with expectations and confirmed a tighter overall cattle supply, and that seemed to allow the cattle market to push higher,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The market was expecting the report to show a tighter year-over-year cattle supply, and the report confirmed that expectation."

“For the month of September, 2022, China imported 250,000 tonnes of beef, up 12.2% from last year,” the Hightower Report said. “Year to date (9 months) beef imports had reached 1.94 mln tonnes, up 11.8% from the previous year's pace. Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $254.40, up $3.69 on the day.”

