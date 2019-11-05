Boxed beef cutout values higher on Choice and weak on Select on light to moderate demand and offerings, USDA report.
- Choice rose $1.24 to $236.05/cwt
- Select down $02.81 t.56 to $209.82/cwt
There was no reported negotiated cash sales in Nebraska or Iowa/Minnesota, according to the USDA reports.
There is still no sign of a top and beef prices are still moving higher, according to The Hightower Report.
The sharp increase in futures prices brought renewed interest from cattle owners to forward sell cattle and lock in profits, according to The Cattle Report.