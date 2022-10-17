For last week, the weekly Commitment of Traders report showed long liquidation from cattle spec traders. At the same time, according to USDA data, accumulated beef exports remain at record pace with 735,908 MT shipped through the first 40 weeks, said Alan Brugler of Barchart.
The long liquidation selling trend noted in the COT report is a bearish technical development. Beef production last week was up 2.2% from last year, The Hightower Report said. However, with mixed/positive short-term fundamentals, there may support bounce, The Report said today.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 1.17%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.62%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.91%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.14% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.86%. European stock markets gained traction today. Investors welcomed news that UK Chancellor Hunt is reversing almost all tax measures set out in Prime Minister Truss's mini-budget, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets were mixed with Japan was notably weighed down by heavy losses on Wall Street and China moved up with technology stocks leading the advance as President Xi Jinping vowed support for the sector to achieve tech self-reliance, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.42% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.42%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.30%, EUR/USD was down 0.18% and USD/JPY was up 0.07%.
Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 23 cents (0.27%), and November gasoline is down 0.40%.