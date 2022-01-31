Cattle futures are called steady to higher on the heels of generally good money flow into commodity. ’”Strong retail values, and improved demand for cash cattle are bringing some optimism into the market.” Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise update this morning.
Further, The Hightower Report said, “There seems to be a little tighter supply of market-ready cattle this week and the market seems to have the margins to expect cash cattle to firm.”
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.50%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.06%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.72%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.30% and London’s FTSE 100 was unchanged. European stocks struggled to hold early gains on Monday, after booking four straight weeks of losses. “Investors digest fresh economic data and earnings while awaiting the UN Security Council meeting today to discuss the Ukraine crisis at a time the U.S. is close to approve big sanctions on Russia” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, auto, shipping, manufacturing and consumer-related firms participated in the rebound in Japan. In China, traders avoided making any big bets ahead of the week-long Lunar New Year., TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.33% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.28%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.09%, EUR/USD was up 0.11% and USD/JPY was up 0.19%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 53 cents (0.61%), and March gasoline is up 1.43%.