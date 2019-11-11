Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were weak on Choice and firm on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.
- Choice fell 53 cents to $238.59/cwt.
- Select went up 43 cents to $213.69.
In Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported, 77 head were sold live at $114-115, and 76 head were sold dressed at $181-182. There were no reported sales in Nebraska
Bulls are continuing to defend a pocket of $118.20-118.525 in the December live cattle contract, Blue Line Futures said. “A break and close below could spark a round of long liquidation from funds,” they said.
Meanwhile, the feeder market has a path of least resistance is moving higher, Blue Line Futures said.