Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 30 cents to $267.75/cwt.
- Select was up 65 cents to $241.91.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 3,030 head sold live for $139-145, and 226 head sold dressed for $230. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 1,600 head sold live for $140-150, and 1,143 head sold dressed for $230-232.
“The strong start to the week gave the cattle market room for some profit taking as a strong U.S. dollar and weak equity and crude oil markets triggered some ‘risk off’ trade on Thursday,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The cash market was still relatively quiet, seeing mostly steady trade.”
“US beef export sales for the week ending July 7 came in at 9,186 tonnes, down from 11,008 tonnes the previous week and the lowest this year,” the Hightower Report said. “The average of the previous four weeks at 14,170. Cumulative sales for 2022 have reached 715,200 tonnes, up from 708,000 a year ago and the highest on record for this time of year.”