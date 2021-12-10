South Korea, Canada and China were the top buyers of U.S. beef last week. The seasonality makes the market cautious and searching for a nearby low, so cattle prices may be poised for a push lower, especially if the cash market fades, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.
Thursday’s fat cattle futures trading left prices 37 to 42 cents in the red, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. The special Thursday FCE auction sold 278 of the 1,708 head listed. One pen went for $140, with another having sold at $140.25.
Outside markets
Stocks: January E-mini S&Ps were up 0.27% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.19%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.29%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.18% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.04. Europe’s major stock indices slipped below the flatline on Friday as investors gauged on a batch of economic data ahead of the highly anticipated U.S. inflation reading in the afternoon, while omicron concerns filled the background. On corporate news, Daimler’s truck unit spin-off started trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on Friday, with shares opening at €28 each. Meanwhile, Siemens scrapped a legal bid to halt the award of a $2.64B high-speed train project in Britain to rivals Alstom and Hitachi. On a weekly basis, the pan-European Stoxx 600 is headed for a 3.1% rise, the French CAC 40 and the Italian FTSE MIB are on track to gain 3%, and both the German Dax and the UK FTSE 100 were set to gain 2.5%.he Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.18% to close at 3,666 while the Shenzhen Component Index lost 0.24% to 15,112 on Friday, easing slightly from a PBOC-driven rally as renewed concerns around the Omicron’s economic impact dented risk appetite ahead of key US inflation data and a busy central bank schedule next week. Weaker-than-expected credit demand, fresh default concerns in the property market and the delisting of a Chinese ADR in New York also weighed on investor sentiment.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.18%, EUR/USD was down 0.22% and USD/JPY was up 0.28%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.41%, and January gasoline is up 0.21%.