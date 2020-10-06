Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell 74 cents to $216.24/cwt.
- Select went down $1.17 to $206.84.
In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 210 head sold live at $107, with no dressed sales. There were no reported sales in Nebraska.
Fundamentals are supporting market action despite “suspect” technicals, William Moore of Price Futures Group said. There might be too much beef to absorb without lower prices, he said, as fourth quarter restaurant demand may disappoint with the ongoing pandemic.
Feeder cattle are finding pressure on the recent corn rally, Stewart-Peterson said. They also noted there is simply too much beef to absorb without lower beef prices, as production is up 5.7%.