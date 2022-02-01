Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down $4.96 to $285.44/cwt.
- Select down $3.05 to $280.22/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,494 head sold live at $140.65 and 84 head sold dressed at $220. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 685 head sold live at $138.04 and 386 head sold dressed at 219.60.
Biannual cattle inventory was friendly for feeders, but high corn prices were weighing on the price of feeder cattle, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.
NASS reported 91.901 mln head of cattle for the national herd as of Jan. 1. That was down 2% from January 2021 and just below the average of estimates, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.