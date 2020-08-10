Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was $1.73 higher to $207.20/cwt.
- Select was up $1.18 to $193.93.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were no live sales, and 44 head sold dressed for $163.
“October cattle closed moderately higher on the session after early weakness pushed the market down to the lowest level since July 30,” the Hightower Report said. “A surge higher in hog futures helped to support the market on the day and beef prices continue to firm up with slaughter levels coming in lower than expected.”
“The market experienced choppy and two-sided trade early in the day but buyers turned active,” the Hightower Report said. “Beef prices have been able to find some support with slaughter coming in lower than expected. Boxed Beef cut-out values at mid-session was up $1.46 at 206.93.”