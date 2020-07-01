Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell $1.59 to $205.38/cwt.
- Select went down $1.47 to $198.43.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 9,313 head sold dressed at $152-155, with 3,553 sold live at $95-96. In Iowa/Minnesota, 472 head were sold live at $95-96.50, and 2,976 head were sold dressed at $152-155.
August cattle closed moderately higher but it was an inside trading day. The technical indicators support a move higher, according to The Hightower Report.
There are still concerns about the fallout of the COVID-19 return and its impact on the cattle market, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.