Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics Cattle Markets says he thinks that “We may be nearing a time in the next 30 days where the heavy cattle-on-feed (which are backed-up in my view) could start to impact the futures sentiment.”
Part of the reason for yesterday's early morning break in cattle futures prices, according to Allendale, was the rising temperatures in the Plains. The four day period from December 27 - 31 saw daily highs in Garden City from 35 - 40 degrees. The forecast shows a rebound back up to 59 by Saturday.
Similarily, The Hightower Report says, “Weakness in the beef market does not bode well for holding cash markets steady after an extended period of good weather in the Plains for solid weight gains.”
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 1.08% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.11%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.44%, Germany’s DAX Index down by 1.69% percent and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.26%. Stock markets in Europe were mostly down overnight, “amid escalated tension in the Middle East after Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei threatened “harsh retaliation” for a US airstrike that killed both Tehran’s Major-General Qasem Soleimani and the leader of Kata’eb Hezbollah Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes.” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, India Stocks fell following news that U.S. Strikes kill an Iranian commander. However the Japanese yen strengthened to a 2-month high following the suprise air strike. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.42% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.76%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.07%, EUR/USD was down 0.28% and USD/JPY was down 0.48%.
Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning soared up 3.74%, and February gasoline also bounced up 3.76%.