Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $3.02 to $285.09/cwt.
- Select was $3.46 higher to $274.18.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 40 head sold live for $169, and no dressed sales.
After a run of trading higher for more than a week of trading days, cattle markets now appear to be overbought.
“The market seems to have the fundamentals to trade to a higher price level, but after trading higher for six sessions in a row, the short-term technical indicators are extremely overbought,” the Hightower Report said.
“Despite last week’s strong cash market tone, cattle futures reversed off early session highs and finished with negative price action on the day,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Profit-taking was likely triggered by a concern regarding the consumer dollar and beef consumption. With retail prices still trading at multi-year highs, the jump in energy prices on Monday caused some profit-taking in the cattle market.”