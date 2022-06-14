 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice down 1.10 to $269.44/cwt.
  • Select down 63 cents to $246.82/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 6,452 head sold live at $146.18 and 884 head sold dressed at $223.00. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 1,532 head sold live at $143.88 and 1,261 head sold dressed 227.20

Packers must decide what they are going to do about weights and grading percent. We may see packers slow chains or slow kill by going to extended and early yearly maintenance programs where plants are closed not for two or three days but a week, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.

USDA estimated Monday’s FI cattle slaughter at 125k head. That matches last week and was up 8k head from the same Monday last year, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

This past week’s slaughter at 603,000 head was sharply lower than the prior week’s 644,000 but higher than last year by 60,000 head - a big nu…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

The upcoming slaughter week will test demand that seems to be holding strong leading up to the Fourth of July. Retailers have finished purchas…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

The cattle market may be looking at a basis flip as shorts get squeezed and the packer is put under more pressure to pay up for cattle, liftin…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News