Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 1.10 to $269.44/cwt.
- Select down 63 cents to $246.82/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 6,452 head sold live at $146.18 and 884 head sold dressed at $223.00. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 1,532 head sold live at $143.88 and 1,261 head sold dressed 227.20
Packers must decide what they are going to do about weights and grading percent. We may see packers slow chains or slow kill by going to extended and early yearly maintenance programs where plants are closed not for two or three days but a week, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.
USDA estimated Monday’s FI cattle slaughter at 125k head. That matches last week and was up 8k head from the same Monday last year, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.