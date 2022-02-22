Technical action is “a bit bearish,” The Hightower Report said. “Weights are too high.” Beef prices are at the lowest of the year, they noted. The market is trading at a four-session low as traders seem to believe the recent strength in the cash market will not continue.
The recent strength in the hog market “has failed to provide much in the way of support,” The Hightower Report said. “Weights normally move lower at this time of year and the data suggests that feedlots are a little backed up in the country.”
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.25% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.26%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.07%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.26% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.22%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.71% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.96%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.01%, EUR/USD was up 0.27% and USD/JPY was up 0.35%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $3.02 (3.37%), and April gasoline is down 3.16%.