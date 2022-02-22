 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Technical action is “a bit bearish,” The Hightower Report said. “Weights are too high.” Beef prices are at the lowest of the year, they noted. The market is trading at a four-session low as traders seem to believe the recent strength in the cash market will not continue.

The recent strength in the hog market “has failed to provide much in the way of support,” The Hightower Report said. “Weights normally move lower at this time of year and the data suggests that feedlots are a little backed up in the country.”

Outside markets

Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.25% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.26%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.07%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.26% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.22%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.71% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.96%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.01%, EUR/USD was up 0.27% and USD/JPY was up 0.35%.

Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $3.02 (3.37%), and April gasoline is down 3.16%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The market is technically overbought, The Hightower Report said. “Beef prices are in a short-term downtrend,” but support is still around. Aug…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle markets overall are still in an uptrend, but momentum has slowed, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Prices may be reach win…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures are called steady to higher on follow-through from Tuesday’s gains, and ahead of today’s Fed Cattle Exchange trade. Packers in …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

There is support in the cattle market as traders expect declining COVID cases will translate to better demand, Total Farm Marketing said. “Cat…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures are called steady to higher as the market maintains buying strength.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.Choice was down 3 cents to $269.59.Select was down $1.…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice but higher on Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News