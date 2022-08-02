Beef production was up 3% last week over last year, even with lower weights, according to The Hightower Report.
Peak supplies of fed cattle may be upon us or, as cattle owners hope, past us, according to The Cattle Report. Processing margins have improved with the larger supplies of fed cattle and healthy beef demand.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps were down 0.58% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.89%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.43%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.55% and London’s FTSE 100 was unchanged. European bourses were in the red on Tuesday, with both the Dax and the Stoxx 600 losing nearly 1% each, as geopolitical tensions between the US and China and economic concerns weigh on investors' mood. US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will allegedly visit Taiwan today and China has warned of "serious consequences" if the trip goes ahead. On the data front, unemployment in Spain increased in July for the first time since February of 2021, another sign that a recession in Europe may be on the corner. Meanwhile, the energy sector gained nearly 1%, boosted by strong results from BP. Profit from the British oil and gas giant topped forecasts amid rising commodity prices and the company announced a 10% increase in its quarterly dividend payout. The Shanghai Composite sank 2.26% to 3,186 while the Shenzhen Component lost 2.37% to 12,120 on Tuesday, closing at their lowest levels in at least a month, as escalating tensions between China and the US ahead of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s expected visit to Taiwan sparked a broad selloff in Asia. Investor sentiment was also weighed down by mounting risk of a global recession as weak manufacturing data in major economies highlighted the darkening economic outlook. High-growth technology and new energy stocks led the market selloff, with sharp losses from East Money Information (-2.6%), Luxshare Precision (-3.5%), TCL Zhonghuan (-2.5%), Contemporary Amperex (-2.1%), Tianqi Lithium (-4.9%) and Longi Green Energy (-2.7%). All other sectors in China declined, including heavyweight consumer, industrial and financial names.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.10%, EUR/USD was down 0.32% and USD/JPY was down 0.47%.
Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.19%, and September gasoline is down 1.24%.