Cattle markets are still waiting for cash trade develop, but expect steady to higher trade with the current carcass values. “We look for cash to be the key for cattle price direction toward the end of the week,” Total Farm Marketing said.
Some of the liquidation in the cattle market may be due to the higher grain prices, The Hightower Report said, as it could encourage increased beef production. “Open interest is down to the lowest level since late March.”
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.29% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.21%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.37%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.81% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.16%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.13% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.97%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.06%, EUR/USD was up 0.07% and USD/JPY was up 0.26%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 13 cents (0.22%), and June gasoline is up 0.06%.