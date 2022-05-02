 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

  Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was up $1.77 to $262.55.
  • Select was up 26 cents to $248.23.

There were no reported negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota or Nebraska, USDA said.

Traders expect weights to come down soon but this has not occurred yet as weights are coming in well ahead of last year, according to The Hightower Report.

Packers may be less aggressive as they have some animals contracted ahead, according to Total Farm Marketing.

