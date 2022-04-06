The cattle market was sharply lower yesterday, and feeder cattle took a bath as well, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Boxers were higher and cash trade was light.
The market seems to have the supply fundamentals for the cash market to push higher this month, and the supply fundamentals suggest June cattle should be trading at a higher than normal premium to the cash market, instead of the sharp discount currently, according to The Hightower Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were down 0.91% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.93%, France’s CAC 40 was down 2.10%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.95% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.34%. Main European stock market indexes fell more than 1% on Wendesday, with automakers and tech stocks leading the decline amid expectations of additional sanctions on Russia and concerns about slowing growth and high inflation following hawkish comments from Fed Governor Brainard. Europe and the US are expected to announce this week new sanctions on Moscow, including a US bar on investment and an EU ban on coal imports. On Tuesday, Fed Governor Lael Brainard indicated support for higher interest rates and said the swift reduction of the central bank’s balance sheet could begin as soon as May. On the data front, factory orders in Germany sank much more than expected in February, a sign of current supply constraints, elevated energy costs and the war in Ukraine are weighing on the German economy a lot. On the corporate front, Volkswagen’s finance chief told the FT the carmaker will scrap dozens of combustion engine models and focus on the premium market. The Shanghai Composite rose slightly by 0.02% to close at 3,283 while the Shenzhen Component fell 0.45% to 12,173 in subdued trade on Wednesday as mainland markets reopened after a two-day holiday, while investors digested data showing a sharp contraction in China’s services sector activity. The Caixin services PMI declined to a 2-year low of 42 in March and contracted for the first time in 7 months as China’s economy reels from Covid outbreaks and related curbs. Authorities extended a lockdown in Shanghai on Tuesday to cover all of the financial center’s 26 million residents, despite growing anger over quarantine rules. High-growth technology and new energy stocks led the declines, with losses from Goertek (-4.8%), Hangzhou Silan (-6.9%), Naura Technology (-4.2%), Longi Green Energy (-5.5%) and Contemporary Amper (-2.1%).
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.08%, EUR/USD was upn 0.09% and USD/JPY was down 0.19%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.23%, and June gasoline is up 0.64%.