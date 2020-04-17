The strong recovery rally in the beef market gives packers an incentive to keep feedlots current with marketings.
“As a result there may be less reason for the stiff discount of June cattle to the cash market,” The Hightower Report said this morning. “And traders are optimistic that many restaurants may be opening in the next month.”
The weekly Actual Slaughter report today covered the week ended April 4. Dressed steer weights fell 2 lbs. to 889. Heifer weights were unchanged at 825. On a year/year basis, steer weights fell from +3.0% to +2.8%. Heifer weights rose from +2.4% to +2.6%, Allendale said.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 2.24%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 rose to 3.41%, France’s CAC 40 was up 3.93%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 3.75% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 3.15%. Stock markets in Europe were mostly positive with news of good results from experimental drug trials on severe COVID-19 patients at the University of Chicago and President Trump's plans to reopen the U.S. economy, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.66% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 3.55%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.01%, EUR/USD was down 0.04% and USD/JPY was down 0.14%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.59% and June gasoline is down 1.78%.