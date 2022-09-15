Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $1.13 to $252.34/cwt.
- Select was 16 cents lower to $229.95.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 3,543 head sold live for $141-145, and 4,902 head sold dressed for $226-230. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 960 head sold live for $143-144, and 817 head sold dressed for $226-228.
“US beef export sales for the week ending September 8 came in at 15,131 tonnes for 2022 delivery and 895 for 2023 for a total of 16,026,” the Hightower Report said. “This was the first time the USDA was able to put out an export sales report since the August 11 update, so it has been four weeks since we have had new data.”
“Overall, the high prices in the grain market have put pressure on the feeder cattle market this week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The stronger cash market tone was very friendly and supportive of prices on Thursday. The market has been anticipating a strong cash tone as cattle supplies look to tighten, and maybe the start of that trend is beginning.”