Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice up 9 cents to $253.71/cwt.
  • Select up 2.28 to $224.36/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live and 38 head sold dressed at 236.00. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live and 112 head sold dressed at $229.00.

Beef export at 16,600 MT South Korea took 7,100, Japan next biggest buyer at 3,600 China took 2000 MT. Last week exports were only 13,200 MT and Japan the largest buyer took just 5,300 MT followed by South Korea with only 2,900MT. China cancelled and didn’t take any beef, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.

USDA estimated the week’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 509k head through Thursday. That is down 2,000 from last week’s pace but is up from 484k head during the same week last year, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.

