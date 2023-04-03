Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Second-quarter US beef production is expected to be down 6.2% from last year. The projected decline is considered bullish for the June contrac…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Live cattle futures bounced into the weekend, though feeder futures stayed under pressure from the grain rally, Alan Brugler of Barchart said today.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.