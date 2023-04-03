The cash market jumped more than $4 last week. The tighter supply June cattle closed sharply higher on the session Friday and up for the sixth session in a row, The Hightower Report said today.” The buying has pushed the market to new contracts highs,” The Report said.
Cattle was up for the day, week and month on Friday. For April live cattle the 80 cents gain on Friday left the contract at a net $5.35 gain for the week and a $2.87 gain for the month, Alan Brugler of Barchart said today.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.13%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.09%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.34%, Germany’s DAX Index was up 0.08% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.60%. Stock markets in Europe higher as oil giants Shell and BP jumped more than 4% each as crude oil prices skyrocketed roughly 5% following an unexpected production cut over the weekend by the OPEC+, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks are up; with Japan rising to the highest levels in three weeks, “helped by gains in energy, financial and consumer stocks,”TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index is up 0.72% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.52%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.12%, EUR/USD was up 0.25% and USD/JPY was up 0.66%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are rose $4.84 cents (6.40%), and October gasoline is up 4.01%.