U.S. federally inspected beef production rises to 542m pounds for the week ending July 30 from 539m in the previous week, according to USDA estimates published on the agency’s website, Total Farm Marketing said today.
Commitment of Trade data showed managed money nearly doubling their net long position in live cattle futures to 37,505 contracts as of 7/26, a 17,840 contract jump on the week, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said today.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning are up 0.06%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.57%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.44%, Germany’s DAX Index was up 0.61% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.56%. European stocks rebounded to trade in the green today amid concerns over a fragile economic recovery and the potential for a recession, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets up with Japan’s Nikkei Stock closing at its highest levels in nearly two months, lifted by upbeat corporate results from major domestic firms,TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.21% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.78%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.25%, EUR/USD was up 0.07% and USD/JPY was up 0.59%.
Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $3.35 (3.40%), and September gasoline down up 2.36%.