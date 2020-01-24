Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were weak to lower on light to moderate demand and moderate offerings, USDA said.
- Choice fell 83 cents to $214.49/cwt.
- Select went down 50 cents to $210.70.
In negotiated cash sales in Iowa-Minnesota, the USDA reported 350 head sold dressed at $197-198, with 1,589 sold live at $122-127. In Nebraska, 129 head were sold dressed at $199, with no reported live sales.
Despite steady cattle prices, “futures are weakening,” Virginia McGathey of McGathey Commodities said. She said the market might be topping out and prices might move to numbers not seen since October. “A correction objective would put us down to about $114,” she said.
Weakness in the April cattle market put the market to its lowest points since October, but the contract rebounded to close up slightly, as choppy trade ahead of the cattle on feed report was prevalent today, The Hightower Report said.