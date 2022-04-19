Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 1.15 to $269.93/cwt.
- Select up 25 cents to $259.21/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 380 head sold live at $143.00 and 86 head sold dressed at $227. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 147 head sold live at $143.76 and 384 head sold dressed at $228.18.
Feedlots may hold out for higher cash this week due to higher cash last week, according to Total Farm Marketing.
With wheat, corn, and oats taking a pause for Turnaround Tuesday, live cattle prices are bounced up 42 to 90 cents through midday, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.