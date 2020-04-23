In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 585 head sold live for $101, and 3,892 head sold dressed for $157.18. In Iowa-Minnesota, there was no reportable live trade, and 2,219 head sold dressed for $157.14.
June cattle closed lower on the session and near the middle of the range, according to The Hightower Report.
Beef in cold storage totaled 502.4 million pounds on March 31, an 11% increase from last year and the highest amount since January of last year, according to Karl Setzer of AgriVisor.