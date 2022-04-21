Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $1.35 to $270.17.
- Select was down 85 cents to $255.68.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska 193 head were sold dressed at $234.93 and 68 head were sold live at $145. In Iowa/Minnesota 819 head were sold live at $146.31 to $147 and 401 were sold dressed at $230.
June cattle were buoyed by the fact that it is the start of grilling season and there is a cattle-on-feed report due out Friday afternoon, according to William Moore at Agmaster.
The cattle market pushed to its highest level since Feb. 24, according to The Hightower Report.