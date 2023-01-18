Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $2.58 to $274.08/cwt.
- Select was 67 cents lower to $253.86.
People are also reading…
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,478 head sold live for $153-154, and 1,056 head sold dressed for $245-248. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 297 head sold live for $156-156.50, and 59 head sold dressed for $248-249.
“Beef cattle inventory will remain tight in 2023, as culling rate and beef cow slaughter were at the top of the charts,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Preliminary beef cow slaughter in 2022 is around 4 mln head, the largest kill rate since 1996. Beef cows were moved out of the system as pasture conditions and feed reserves were strongly affected by dry conditions across cattle country.”
Traders continue to have concerns about the economy, while also watching weather out West. “Consumer demand is still in question given the shaky economy,” the Hightower Report said. “Heavy snow for eastern Colorado and Nebraska could help provide some underlying support. Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $274.43, down $2.23 on the day.”