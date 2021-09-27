 Skip to main content
Cattle

The Cattle on Feed report was negative compared to the average pre-report estimates but is expected to have limited market affect, Patti Uhrich, of CHS Hedging said this morning.

The soft retail market will add selling pressure to the open this morning, Total Farm Marketing said today. “Technically, even with the strength, cattle futures are building a consolidation range, and forming a wedge pattern with a series of higher lows, and lower highs,” TFM said today.

Outside markets

Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.8%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.30%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.27%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.40% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.27%. European stocks rose slightly today, led by Germany following the narrow victory of the Social Democrats in German elections. “Preliminary results showed Olaf Scholz gained the largest share of the vote with 25.7%, followed by Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives, but he could still face months of negotiation before agreeing a new coalition,’ TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets are down, as The Shanghai Composite fell to the lowest since September 3rd, with energy and material shares among the worst performers amid worries over the impact of recent power curbs and concerns over further regulatory crackdown, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.30% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.09%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.05%, EUR/USD was down 0.13% and USD/JPY was up 0.23%.

Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.02 (1.39%), and November gasoline is up 0.75%.

Cattle futures are called steady to lower for today, due to weak retail values, and choppy trade likely before the Cattle on Feed report is re…

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Updated

  • Updated

  • Updated

A positive tone seems to be hitting the cattle market, The Hightower Report said and that should help turn the market higher. "There is techni…

