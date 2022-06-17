 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

This past week’s slaughter at 674,000 head was large but barely over last year’s large slaughter for the same week, according to The Cattle Report. Exports continue strong. The upcoming slaughter week will test demand that seems to be holding strong leading up to the 4th of July. Retailers have finished purchases for the 4th and will be looking at the dog days of summer for July/August demand.

The Cattle market is juggling different influences, and the overall mixed tone on Thursday could be considered a positive, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The cash market has been supported by the forecasts for hot weather, and the drop in carcass weights. Packers have been forced to bid up to secure supplies.

Outside markets

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.99% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.02%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.12%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.97% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.81%. Major European bourses recovered some ground on Friday but still hovered at multi-week lows and are on track to fall nearly 4% on the week, the worst weekly loss since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Germany’s DAX is trading around a 10-week low and on course for a sharp 5% weekly loss. Investors remain concerned that rising interest rates will take a big toll on the economies, companies' profits. This week, the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the Swiss National Bank hiked rates to tame inflation. The Shanghai Composite gained 0.96% to 3,317 while the Shenzhen Component jumped 1.48% to 12,331 on Friday, closing at the highest levels in more than three months and extending their recent outperformance against global peers, amid hopes for further stimulus as China’s policy turns more accommodative. Beijing also declared an initial victory in its latest battle with Covid-19, supporting market optimism further.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.65%, EUR/USD was down 0.24% and USD/JPY was up 1.92%.

Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.36%, and August gasoline is down 1.07%.

