Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell $1.45 to $266.49/cwt.
- Select went down $2.30 to $249.49.
In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 75 head sold live at $122, with no dressed sales. There were no reported sales in Nebraska.
There is concern that meat packers may pull back this week, Total Farm Marketing said, and cash is likely to slow this week. The market is hoping to hold at $120 price levels, they said.
Weakness in cattle is led by the October contract, The Hightower Report said. The market is trying to hold a premium to the cash market, but the premium is “very large.”