 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.

  • Choice fell $1.45 to $266.49/cwt.
  • Select went down $2.30 to $249.49.

In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 75 head sold live at $122, with no dressed sales. There were no reported sales in Nebraska.

There is concern that meat packers may pull back this week, Total Farm Marketing said, and cash is likely to slow this week. The market is hoping to hold at $120 price levels, they said.

Weakness in cattle is led by the October contract, The Hightower Report said. The market is trying to hold a premium to the cash market, but the premium is “very large.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The market remains in a consolidation phase as the steady decline in beef prices leaves traders uncertain about the short-term direction for c…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Live cattle markets broke below the bottom of the three-week consolidation mark on Wednesday, hitting their lowest levels since June 11, The H…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Beef prices are at the highest level ever for this time of the year, and this has traders nervous over continued sluggish retail demand, The H…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

“Feeders saw strong triple digit losses as the strong grain market and weak live cattle pressured the market,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Fee…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News