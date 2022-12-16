Today, cattle prices are at a loss this week so far after front month fat cattle worked 42 to 85 cents lower on Thursday keeping the trend lower rolling, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.
However, while the market may see more consolidation in the near term, “long-term supply fundamentals look bullish,” The Hightower Report said today.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.91%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.68%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.06%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.36% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.16%. Stock markets in Europe are lower “amid persistent fears of a global recession and signals from major central banks around the world that tightening will continue,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks in Japan hit their lowest levels in a week, “tracking a global equity selloff, amid mounting concerns that further monetary tightening by major central banks could tip the world economy into recession,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.02% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index fell by 1.87%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.03%, EUR/USD was down 0.07% and USD/JPY was down 0.52%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.3 (2.01%), and February gasoline is down 1.33%.