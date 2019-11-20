Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were weak to lower on light to moderate demand and offerings, USDA said.
- Choice fell 80 cents to $238.21/cwt.
- Select went down 70 cents to $214.77.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 3,019 head sold dressed at $180-184, with 3,468 sold live at $114-116. In Iowa/Minnesota, 3,270 head were sold live at $115-117, and 709 head were sold dressed at $180-184.
The cattle market is dealing with a strong beef trend which is helping cash markets hold steady from last week. That has supported futures markets as well, but December cattle is sitting $4 above the cash price at the moment.
Right now, cash trade is undeveloped through this week, but the trend “looks supportive,” according to Stewart-Peterson. “Technically, the December contract has been building a potential bullish flag pattern, and today’s close above the 10-day moving average would deem as supportive if we see some follow through in Thursday’s session,” they said.