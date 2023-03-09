Weakness in the beef market and an adjustment higher in the beef production outlook from the USDA might be enough to spark a short-term correction for the market, The Hightower Report said today.
“The selloff in beef prices plus consumer demand concerns helped to pressure,” The Hightower Report said today.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.03%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.54%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.65%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.49% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.76%. Stock markets in Europe are lower as risk appetite remains subdued “in light of recent hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who told Congress that the central bank would likely need to raise rates more than expected in response to hotter-than-expected economic data,” TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets are mixed with China down and Japan up as investors digest data showing Japan’s economy stagnated in the fourth quarter, highlighting a fragile economic recovery as private consumption remained subdued and supporting the case to maintain a massive stimulus, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.22% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.63%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.20%, EUR/USD was up 0.09% and USD/JPY was down 0.82%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 7 cents (0.09%), and April gasoline is down 0.05%.