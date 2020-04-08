“A recovery bounce looks likely short-term,” The Hightower Report said, though the current supply will be tough to absorb. “The market has already priced in a massive break in the next three weeks so anything short of this weakness will be seen as a positive force.”
Cash cattle declined to $105 yesterday in Texas, a drop of $6-8 from last week’s trade. “This trade price would imply prices are 175 under last year,” Allendale said, noting that limit-up trade yesterday has the market hopeful.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 1.34% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.78%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.40%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.37% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.59%. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.19% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 2.13%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.19%, EUR/USD was down 0.15% and USD/JPY was up 0.25%.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 64 cents (2.71%), and May gasoline is down 0.37%.