Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady to firm on moderate demand and offerings, USDA said.
- Choice rose 71 cents to $209.70/cwt.
- Select went up 4 cents to $201.03.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 423 head sold dressed at $192-193, with 2,476 sold live at $120-121. In Iowa/Minnesota, 720 head were sold live at $119-123.10, and 555 head were sold dressed at $192.
April’s live cattle contract finished lower for the fifth consecutive day, as beef prices “remain in a steep downtrend,” The Hightower Report said. Cash trade is staying steady this week, but the outlook is lower in the next couple of weeks.
“Very dry weather is still in the forecast for the plains and that will keep producer weight gains at a high level,” The Hightower Report said.