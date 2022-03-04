Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 2 cents to $254.33/cwt.
- Select up 62 cents to $248.41/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA none sold live and 190 head sold dressed at $222. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 954 head sold live at $140 and 102 head sold dressed at $228.
Fundamentals have not changed with an outlook for tighter supplies, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Early selling pushed the market down to its lowest level since Sept. 13 and to a significant discount to the cash market, according to the Hightower Report.