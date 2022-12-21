 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was down 19 cents to $264.86/cwt.
  • Select was up $2.39 to $236.29.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 1,830 head sold live for $155-159, and 428 head sold dressed for $244-248.

“The strong buying lifted the markets to multi-year highs as those contract highs were established,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Feb closed today at its highest levels since February 2015. The market is anticipating a friendly Cattle on Feed report on Friday and is likely pricing in those potential numbers.”

Traders are watching forecasted bitter cold weather. “Snow and bitter cold temperatures are expected to slow weight gains, and some areas may see higher than normal death loss,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $264.93, down $0.12 on the day.”

